Sat Aug 10, 2019
Jashan-i-Azadi Bodybuilding on 25h

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) along with Punjab BBA and Lahore BBA will be conducting Jashan-i-Azadi Bodybuilding contest on August 25. Sheikh Farooq Iqbal, president PBBF, informed that the competition will be conducted at PSB Coaching Centre Lahore. He said that the weighing-in of bodybuilders will be held at 11.00 am to 1.00 pm while the final contest will be start at 2.00 pm. All the affiliated members have been asked to prepare for this bodybuilding contest, he added.

