Qadir Club advance in Yasin Cricket

LAHORE: Abdul Qadir Club marched into 3rd round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Ideal Club by 65 runs at the Township Whites Ground.

Scores: Abdul Qadir Club 155/6 in 20 overs (Saifullah 55, Ismaeel Farooq 15, Umer Shafqat 16, Sulaiman Qadir 31, Arshad Nazir 2/40, Rizwan Haider 2/19). Ideal Club 90 all out in 17.2 overs (Usama Khadim 19, Asim Khan 19 Rizwan Haider 13, Kashif Rao 14, Mujahid Jamshaid 14, Sulaiman Qadir 3/19, Ahmed Raza 3/16).