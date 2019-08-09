India’s archery body suspended over violations

NEW DELHI: The Archery Association of India has been suspended by the sport’s world body over violations of governance rules, raising fresh concerns about the participation of Indian archers under the national flag at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The AAI has two elected bodies that both claim control over the sport in the country, and World Archery (WA) had given a July 31 deadline to resolve the matter. “The last event in which Indian athletes can participate is the youth championships in Madrid,” WA secretary general Tom Dielen said in a statement announcing the suspension on Thursday. “We will now work with the Indian Olympic Association and (the) Indian Government to try to establish a transitory committee, with representatives from all sides, to handle urgent matters,” WA added. The Madrid event runs from August 19-25. The Delhi high court is expected to decide on the status of the two competing bodies. Until the matter is resolved, Indian archers can compete under the World Archery flag — where allowed — instead of India’s.