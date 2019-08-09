close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 10, 2019

India’s archery body suspended over violations

Sports

 
August 10, 2019

NEW DELHI: The Archery Association of India has been suspended by the sport’s world body over violations of governance rules, raising fresh concerns about the participation of Indian archers under the national flag at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The AAI has two elected bodies that both claim control over the sport in the country, and World Archery (WA) had given a July 31 deadline to resolve the matter. “The last event in which Indian athletes can participate is the youth championships in Madrid,” WA secretary general Tom Dielen said in a statement announcing the suspension on Thursday. “We will now work with the Indian Olympic Association and (the) Indian Government to try to establish a transitory committee, with representatives from all sides, to handle urgent matters,” WA added. The Madrid event runs from August 19-25. The Delhi high court is expected to decide on the status of the two competing bodies. Until the matter is resolved, Indian archers can compete under the World Archery flag — where allowed — instead of India’s.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports