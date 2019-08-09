Passion Club victorious

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Passion Club defeated Shah Faisal Club by 21 runs in a friendly cricket match played at the Model Town ground.Scores: Passion Club 270 (Ayan Ali 65, Asfand Mehran 58, Aizad Asad 36, Qaisar 26, Ilyas 3/43, Sobhan 2/33). Shah Faisal Club 249 (Kamal 55, Ilyas 43, Rishan 39, Haris 24, Ayan Ali 5/27, Gulfam 2/30, Ilyas 2/37). Ayan Ali received man of the match award from Umair Javed, Patron-in-chief Passion Club.
