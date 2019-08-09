close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

Passion Club victorious

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

LAHORE: Passion Club defeated Shah Faisal Club by 21 runs in a friendly cricket match played at the Model Town ground.Scores: Passion Club 270 (Ayan Ali 65, Asfand Mehran 58, Aizad Asad 36, Qaisar 26, Ilyas 3/43, Sobhan 2/33). Shah Faisal Club 249 (Kamal 55, Ilyas 43, Rishan 39, Haris 24, Ayan Ali 5/27, Gulfam 2/30, Ilyas 2/37). Ayan Ali received man of the match award from Umair Javed, Patron-in-chief Passion Club.

