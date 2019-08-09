Bayern launch cup defence amid scandals

BERLIN: Niko Kovac’s Bayern Munich launch their 2019/20 season as German Cup title holders in the first round this weekend, but the traditional season curtain-raiser will be overshadowed this year by a string of scandals rocking football in Germany.

While coaching prodigies Julian Nagelsmann and David Wagner make their dugout debuts for RB Leipzig and Schalke respectively, other clubs such as Chemnitzer and Hamburg are reeling from scandals involving neo-Nazis and alleged identity fraud. Borussia Dortmund kick off proceedings with a visit to third-division side KFC Uerdingen on Friday. The match reunites 2014 World Cup winner and former Dortmund fan favourite Kevin Grosskreutz with his old club while providing coach Lucien Favre with another opportunity to test new signings Mats Hummels, Nico Schulz and Thorgan Hazard. Favre’s spruced-up squad beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in the German Supercup last weekend to pile the pressure on last season’s league and cup winners.