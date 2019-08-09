Eid Cup main event in Lahore races today

LAHORE: The summer meeting of Lahore Race Club is scheduled for Saturday (today) instead of Sunday which features the Eid Cup as its main race. The cup race has a selected a lot of nine but Jharra is favourite for win. Others in the race can also not be ruled out of springing a surprise.

The first race does not have any favourite as they all are going to be put to test for the first time and the contest will be among the seven select animals of class VII and division V which are Qamar Choice, She, Chamak, Zaoq-e-Yaqeen, Start Live Up, Dancing Beauty and Mahni, Queen.

The second race favouirte for win Turab Prince, place Sheba and fluke Hockey Star while others in the race are Meri Sahiba, Mehmoor Princess, Golden Stamp, Janab, Magic, Mozrat, Zahid Love, Royal Performer, Great Queen, Naroobi and Naveed Choice. The third race favouirte for win Nice One, place Bau Jee and fluke Khan Gull while others in the race are Albaila, Love For Win, Black Flower, New Sonia, Vegas, Panwaz-e-Bhakkar, Big Foot and Zil Prince. The fourth race favourite for win Neeli De Malika, place King Queen and fluke Blue Max while other in the race are Qalandra Sarai Narang, Again Butter Fly, Mashable, Ishq Prince, Tell Me, Moazzam Prince and Full Moon.

The Eid Cup favourite for win Jharra, place Sparking, and fluke Conquest while other in the runs are Jabber Prince, Khan Jan, Gondal Prince, Sumy Choice, Lorenzo, and Madhuri Dixit. The sixth race favouirte for win Jan-e-Fida, place Natalia and fluke Banjo while other in the race are Prince of Lion, After Hero, Nadaan, Sayban-e-Bhakkar, Baland-o-Bala, Tabdeeli Aie, Helena and lbram Prince.