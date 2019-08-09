Barca to kick off La Liga after court’s fixture ruling

MADRID: Barcelona’s opening match of their La Liga title defence at Athletic Bilbao will take place next Friday after a judge ruled that matches could be played on that day but not on Mondays.

The decision from a court in Madrid means matches scheduled for Fridays in the opening three rounds, which were announced at the start of July, can be played, while matches planned for Mondays will have to be reorganised.

“It is ordered that the federation should allow the holding of matches on Fridays but not Mondays,” the judge said. Bilbao will host Barca at 9pm local time (1900 GMT) at San Mames stadium on August 16. Confirmation of the date of the La Liga curtain-raiser comes just one week before the fixture kicks off, leaving supporters little time to arrange tickets and transport. The decision also means existing matches due to take place on Mondays, including Eibar’s trip to Mallorca and Real Betis’ clash with Real Valladolid on August 19, will have to be moved. The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) claimed a victory over the country’s top division, who backed the controversial Friday and Monday matches and argued removing those slots would risk losing lucrative television contracts. “We are very satisfied and happy,” said RFEF president Luis Rubiales. “It’s a historic day. The RFEF’s position and my commitment to Spanish football and fans have been fulfilled.”

Injured Sane set for long absence: Manchester City winger Leroy Sane will be out of action for at least six months as he requires surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament, coach Pep Guardiola said Friday. Sane suffered the injury less than 15 minutes into the Community Shield match against Liverpool at Wembley last Sunday.

The injury means that any potential sale to Bayern Munich this month is off as the 23-year-old German begins a long spell of rehabilitation with an operation in Barcelona planned for next week. Guardiola insists that a move was never on the cards, and his job now is to look after his player. “Normally this kind of ACL injury is six or seven months,” he said on the eve of City’s beginning of the defence of their Premier League title away at West Ham.