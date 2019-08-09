close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
AFP
August 10, 2019

Sri Lanka recall Chandimal for NZ Test

Sports

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Friday recalled former skipper Dinesh Chandimal to the 15-member squad for the first Test against New Zealand, ending a six-month exile for the wicketkeeper-batsman. The 29-year-old was dropped after a poor series against Australia and missed the South African tour of Sri Lanka which the home side won 2-0. Sri Lanka also recalled Akila Dananjaya who had been suspended from international cricket over a suspect bowling action.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dikwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando.

