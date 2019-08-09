close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
August 10, 2019

Inexperienced Nkwe handed SA coaching role

Sports

August 10, 2019

JOHANNESBURG: Enoch Nkwe, a coach with a single season’s experience at South African franchise level, was named Friday as the Proteas’ interim team director for a tour of India next month. “It is a tremendous honour and privilege to lead the Proteas as the interim team director,” the 36-year-old former all-rounder told the Cricket South Africa (CSA) website. “It is a special moment for me and my family and I will do my best to make a difference in this interim period.” Nkwe collected two trophies in his first season in charge of the Gauteng Lions franchise, as well as coaching the Jozi Stars T20 team which won the inaugural Mzansi Super League. He was named coach of the year at last weekend’s annual awards function.

