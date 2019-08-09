Raja questions omission of pacer Hasnain from contract list

LAHORE: As Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced its latest award of central contracts, former captain-turned-cricket commentator Ramiz Raja has questioned the exclusion of fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain from the contract list. “Pakistan has decided that it wants to move in a new direction based on the performance of some young players, but if we talk about young players then I am surprised that Mohammad Hasnain didn’t get the contract because he was part of Pakistan’s World Cup squad,” said the former captain in a video message. The former captain said that the young speedster who is capable of bowling over 150kph has got the potential and is part of Pakistan’s future programmes. “I still believe that Hasnain should become the 20th player to be awarded the central contract.” Talking about the players who were demoted in the latest contracts, Raja said that these players need to work really hard now as the PCB has rung the ‘alarm bells.’ Fast bowler M Amir and opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, who were in categories A and B respectively in the previous contracts, have both been demoted to the C category.