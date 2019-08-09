Jones set for landmark Test

CARDIFF, United Kingdom: Captain Alun Wyn Jones will become Wales’s most capped player of all time when he leads out his side for the World Cup warm-up match with England at Twickenham on Sunday.

The 33-year-old — last season’s Six Nations player of the tournament after captaining the Welsh to the Grand Slam — will be appearing in his 135th Test match. The second-row forward’s tally, including 126 Tests for Wales and nine for the British and Irish Lions, is one more than prop Gethin Jenkins, who accrued 129 for his country and five for the Lions. Wales coach Warren Gatland paid a handsome tribute to Jones.

Jones will captain a side which features an unchanged back-line from the one that clinched the Grand Slam against Ireland in March. Gareth Davies and Gareth Anscombe continue their partnership at half-back, with Scarlets duo Hadleigh Parkes and Jonathan Davies paired in midfield.