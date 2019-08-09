Real Madrid go head-to-head with Barca for Neymar

MADRID: Real Madrid will rival Barcelona in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar this summer, according to reports in the Spanish press on Friday.

Madrid have shifted focus to Neymar after the close of the English Premier League’s transfer window on Thursday ended their hopes of signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. According to Marca, Neymar has “returned to the scene” with the club “believing for some time that the team is lacking a big star up front”.

Sports newspaper AS claims the Brazilian has been offered to Madrid by PSG, who are open to selling if they can either recoup the 222 million euros they spent on him in 2017 or receive half that amount, with players included in the deal. It means La Liga’s two greatest rivals are set to go head-to-head in the battle to sign Neymar before the Spanish transfer window closes on September 2.

Barcelona newspaper Mundo Deportivo says the 27-year-old will wait until August 20 for Barcelona to make a decisive move, after which “PSG’s number 10 does not rule out any option in order to leave the French champions, where it is clear he does not want to stay any longer.” But Mundo adds that “it is clear Neymar wants to play for Barcelona” while Diario Sport agrees, writing that “the winning card Barca continues to hold is the will of the striker to runite with players like Leo Messi and Luis Suarez. With them he has a great understanding on the pitch and also a strong friendship off it.”

Neymar ‘relieved’ after rape case dismissed: Brazilian football star Neymar said he was “relieved” on Friday after a judge in Sao Paulo dismissed the rape case against the Paris Saint Germain forward citing insufficient evidence. “I’ll be sincere and I’m not going to say I’m happy, but yes, relieved,” said Neymar in an Instagram post.

The decision — the final episode in the rape case hanging over the superstar since June — comes on the recommendation of prosecutors just over a month after police dropped the case citing lack of evidence. Neymar vehemently denied allegations he raped a Brazilian woman in a Paris hotel in May.

Judge Ana Paula Vieira de Moraes “accepted prosecutors recommendations and demanded the case be dismissed,” a court spokesman told AFP. Prosecutor Flavia Merlini had argued that the plaintiff Najila Trindade, a Brazilian model, had provided no conclusive evidence of rape against the PSG player.

However Merlini said dismissal was not equivalent to acquittal for Neymar, 27, the world’s most expensive footballer. The case could be reopened at any time should new evidence emerge, she said.