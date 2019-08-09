Rumana out of World T20 qualifiers

DHAKA: Bangladesh received a huge blow ahead of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers in the form of an injury to their all-rounder Rumana Ahmed.

Bangladesh will be taking on Papua New Guinea in the opening encounter of the qualifying tournament that’s set to be played in Scotland from August 31 to September 7. The absence of Rumana, who is the skipper of the ODI squad, will certainly be a huge void considering she forms the backbone of the team with her all-round skills. BCB women’s wing manager Nazmul Abedin confirmed on Friday that Rumana is currently going through a rehabilitation program for her knee injury and will not be available for the tournament.