CEO part of Board of Governors: New constitution of PCB approved

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been made part of Board of Governors (BoG)) which will also have an independent women director under the new constitution approved by the Federal Cabinet Friday.

CEO that was earlier called Managing Director PCB will now be one of the members of the 11-member board. The fresh formation of the PCB Governing Board sees three members from the newly formed provincial associations. Besides that, four independent members will also be made part of the PCB Board of Governors.

That includes one of the women Director as is the case in the ICC. Three other independent members and women directors will be included in the Board of Governors at later stage. An Independent Committee, consisting of two BoG members and one other will recommend the names of independent members that will require the approval of the board. Till the time of the new BoG gets final shape, the existing one will stay in operation.

Two technocrats that are to be nominated by the Patron-in-Chief will also be part of the new BoG. Secretary IPC who will be a coopted member will be the 11th member of the Board. The term of the BoG will be three years.

Provincial Associations will take over from the regional association in the new constitution approved by the cabinet Friday.Six new provincial associations will constitute the new domestic cricket structure. Islamabad has been given the name of Northern Provincial Cricket Association. Punjab will have two provincial association Central and Southern while Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have one Provincial cricket Association each under the new constitution. Provincial Associations will have their own Boards and formations to run the daily business. For three years, the PCB will support these associations after which these will have to look for their own finances and running after the daily business.

The PCB will form the Provincial Board for the first year after which districts will be independent to elect and pick their representatives. Every active club in the district that is in playing active cricket will have one vote in district elections.

Chairman PCB will have the powers to appoint the captain and vice-captain in consultation with selection committee. However, the chairman will be the final authority. CEO will run day to day affairs of the PCB. On all important matters he is bound to consult the chairman and seek his approval. Once the minutes of the Cabinet meeting are to be finalized, the new PCB constitution will be made public.