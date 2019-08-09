Indian ex-finance minister Jaitley hospitalised

NEW DELHI: Former Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley, a close ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was admitted to hospital on Friday after complaining of breathing difficulties. Jaitley, 66, a diabetic, stepped down in January this year due to ill health before elections that returned Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power.

“He is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors,” a statement from the All India Institute Medical Sciences said. Modi visited Jaitley in hospital on Friday. Jaitley’s health issues worsened after he underwent a kidney transplant in May last year. He also had to skip the presentation of the interim budget in February 2018 when he was in hospital in the United States for cancer treatment.