Yemeni rebels say chief’s brother ‘assassinated’

SANAA: The brother of Yemeni rebel chief Abdelmalek al-Huthi has been “assassinated”, the insurgents’ TV channel Al-Masirah reported Friday. “The martyr Ibrahim Badreddine Amir al-Din al-Huthi has been assassinated at the hands of traitors” working for the Saudi-led coalition, the Huthi rebels said in a statement carried by the channel. Yemen’s internationally-recognised government is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition against the Huthis, which are aligned with Iran in a war that has been ongoing for more than four years. The rebels did not provide any further details on the alleged killing, but said they would do everything “to pursue the criminal aggressors” responsible and bring them to justice. A Yemeni security source said that Ibrahim al-Huthi was close to his brother and was the rebels’ commander for Saada.