close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 10, 2019

Yemeni rebels say chief’s brother ‘assassinated’

World

AFP
August 10, 2019

SANAA: The brother of Yemeni rebel chief Abdelmalek al-Huthi has been “assassinated”, the insurgents’ TV channel Al-Masirah reported Friday. “The martyr Ibrahim Badreddine Amir al-Din al-Huthi has been assassinated at the hands of traitors” working for the Saudi-led coalition, the Huthi rebels said in a statement carried by the channel. Yemen’s internationally-recognised government is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition against the Huthis, which are aligned with Iran in a war that has been ongoing for more than four years. The rebels did not provide any further details on the alleged killing, but said they would do everything “to pursue the criminal aggressors” responsible and bring them to justice. A Yemeni security source said that Ibrahim al-Huthi was close to his brother and was the rebels’ commander for Saada.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World