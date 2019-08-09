Japan ex-empress diagnosed with cancer

TOKYO: Japan’s former empress Michiko has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and will soon undergo surgery, the Imperial Household Agency (IHA) said on Friday. Michiko’s husband Akihito formally stepped down as emperor in April, the first abdication for 200 years in the world’s oldest monarchy. A spokesman for the IHA told AFP the 84-year-old had been diagnosed with breast cancer at a hospital on Friday and will soon have an operation. In June, the agency announced Michiko would have her heart examined after a blood test showed she was at a higher risk of heart failure. Akihito and Michiko are known for dramatically modernising the tradition-bound monarchy, bringing themselves closer to the public and boosting popular support for the household. The first commoner ever to marry an imperial heir, Michiko was born in 1934 in Tokyo and attended the exclusive all-girls Christian Sacred Heart School before studying English literature at its university. The two met at a tennis tournament and married in 1959 in a wedding that sparked a media frenzy.