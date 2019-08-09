Australia vows to stop exporting trash

SYDNEY: Australia pledged Friday to stop exporting recyclable waste amid global concerns about plastic polluting the oceans and increasing pushback from Asian nations against accepting trash. Prime Minister Scott Morrison agreed with Australian state and territory leaders to prepare a timeline to phase out the exports of recyclables like plastics, paper and glass. “It’s our waste and it’s our responsibility,” he told reporters on Friday. “We’re laying it out very clearly that there will be no export of plastics and paper and glass to other countries where it runs the risk of ending up floating around in our oceans — whether off the Great Barrier Reef, which we know there’s strong evidence of that, or anywhere else,” he said. “We will do everything that is in our remit to achieve that goal,” he added. No deadline has been set but local leaders have been tasked with reducing landfill and boosting the recycling sector in Australia, where just 12 percent of plastics are currently recycled.