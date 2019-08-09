HK leader rules out concessions as protesters stage airport sit-in

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam on Friday ruled out concessions to “silence the violent protesters”, as pro-democracy activists who have staged months of demonstrations rallied at the city´s airport. Her comments came as she warned that the demonstrations now in their third month were causing economic chaos in the international financial hub.

Lam, whose support for a bill to allow extradition to mainland China sparked the unrest, said the economic impact threatened to be worse than the 2003 SARS outbreak or the 2008 financial crash for the city. “Compared to the economic downturn caused by SARS that we handled previously, even to the (2008) economic crisis, the situation this time is more severe,” she said at an abruptly-organised press conference on Friday afternoon. “In other words, the economic recovery will take a very long time.” The private sector and the tourism industry in particular have already raised the alarm, with travel agencies reporting 50 percent drops in group tour bookings and the tourism board saying arrivals fell double digits last month. Protesters have staged almost daily rallies and faced increasingly violent confrontations with police, prompting several countries to issue Hong Kong travel warnings for their citizens.