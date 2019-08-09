Trump names new acting intelligence director

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his respected Deputy Director of National Intelligence was resigning, the latest chapter in a broad reshuffle at the top of the country’s spy agencies.

Sue Gordon spent a quarter-century in the CIA before becoming second-in-command to outgoing Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and was in line to serve as acting director. “Sue Gordon is a great professional with a long and distinguished career. I have gotten to know Sue over the past 2 years and have developed great respect for her,” Trump said on Twitter. “Sue has announced she will be leaving on August 15, which coincides with the retirement of Dan Coats,” Trump added. Minutes later Trump tweeted that Joseph Maguire, a retired US Navy vice-admiral and the current Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), would replace Gordon. “I have no doubt he will do a great job!” Trump said. Trump praised the 67-year-old’s “long and distinguished” military career, during which he served as commanding officer of SEAL Team 2 and led the Naval Special Warfare Center. But the departure of Gordon, a seasoned, independent-minded senior official, will be seen as a blow to an intelligence community already uneasy about Coats leaving.