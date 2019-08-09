More than 2m Muslims begin Haj in S Arabia

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia: More than two million Muslims begin the Haj, one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings and one of the five pillars of Islam. It consists of a series of religious rites which are completed over five days in Islam´s holiest city and its surroundings in western Saudi Arabia. “All of the arms of state have been deployed (and) we are proud to serve as ´God´s hosts´,” said security forces spokesman Bassam Attia.

In total, some 2.5 million faithful, the majority from abroad, will undertake the pilgrimage this year, according to Saudi media. “More than 1.8 million visas were delivered online without the need for middlemen. It´s a success,” said Haj ministry official Hatim bin Hassan Qadi.

“We feel cleansed by achieving this pillar of Islam and meeting people from across the world. It´s marvellous,” said Mohamed Jaafar, a 40-year-old Egyptian pilgrim.“It´s an indescribable feeling. You have to live it to understand it,” said an Algerian in his fifties completing the pilgrimage for the first time.

“It´s a golden opportunity and moment,” said his female companion. Built in a desert valley, Makkah is home to the Kaaba, a cube structure that is the focal point of Islam and draped in a gold-embroidered black cloth. Muslims around the world pray towards the Kaaba, which is located in the Grand Mosque, and pilgrims walk around it seven times. Worshippers participated in weekly prayers late on Friday morning.

“The whole world is here... being here in Makkah is the best feeling,” said Mohamed Barry, a pilgrim from Britain. During the pilgrimage, separate streams of men and women, grouped by nationality, will travel to Mina on foot or in buses provided by the authorities.

A district of Makkah, Mina sits in a narrow valley surrounded by rocky mountains and is transformed each year into a vast encampment for pilgrims. A total of “350,000 air-conditioned tents have been pitched,” a Saudi official said.

200 hit by New Zealand massacre take part in Haj: Two hundred survivors and relatives of victims of March’s massacres at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, are undertaking the Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia to “pray for the martyrs”.

“I want the world to know who Atta Elayyan was,” said 27-year-old Farah Talal, dressed in a green djellaba robe and an elegant white scarf during her visit to Islam’s holiest city. Her husband Atta was among 51 people killed when a white supremacist attacked worshippers during Friday prayers in the quiet New Zealand town, sparking global revulsion. “He was a wonderful person, generous, I want to pay tribute to him,” murmured the young woman of Jordanian-origin who, along with 200 others affected by the massacre, was invited to the Haj by Saudi’s King Salman.

Authorities have said they hope to “ease their suffering” as part of “the kingdom’s efforts in response to terrorism”. The survivors and relatives of victims were given a heroes’ welcome as they arrived on August 2. They were also greeted by the flashes of press cameras.