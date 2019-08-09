Boris ‘ready to talk’ to EU about border backstop alternatives

BELFAST: The Prime Minister stands ready to engage with any EU leader about alternatives to the Irish border backstop, Michael Gove has said.

On a visit to Northern Ireland, Gove was asked why Boris Johnson had not taken up Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s invite to Dublin to discuss the Brexit impasse.On Friday, Gove, the cabinet minister responsible for no-deal planning, heard about the potential Brexit challenges facing businesses as he toured Warrenpoint Port in Co Down, which sits beside the Irish border.

Brussels and London remain at loggerheads over the prospect of fresh Brexit negotiations. The UK government has said any new negotiations must focus on developing an alternative to the Withdrawal Agreement.

EU leaders insist the deal cannot be reopened but will engage on potential amendments to the Political Declaration on the future relationship between the UK and the bloc.

Earlier this week, Varadkar said the invite remained open for Johnson to join him in Dublin for talks on Brexit and other issues with “no preconditions”. On Friday, Gove insisted his government’s links with counterparts in Ireland remain “very good”, despite the Prime Minister’s decision not to as yet take up the invitation.

“I think the Prime Minister has talked to the Taoiseach and there are links at every level between the UK government and the government in the Irish Republic,” he said. “We have very good bilateral relations and of course we are also talking to other EU partners as well.

“In the event of a no-deal then naturally there will be issues to be addressed, not just security but trade issues as well. We will make sure that we safeguard the security of the people on the island of Ireland and we will also make sure that trade continues to flow as freely as possible.”