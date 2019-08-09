Bilbao striker Aduriz to retire at season’s end

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BILBAO: Veteran Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz has announced he will retire at the end of the 2019-20 season.
The 38-year-old has proved age is just a number during his third spell with the LaLiga club, scoring 95 league goals since returning to Bilbao in 2012. In quotes published on the club’s official Twitter account, Aduriz said: “This season will be my last one and we’ll try to make the best year we can.”
