Sat Aug 10, 2019
August 10, 2019

Bilbao striker Aduriz to retire at season’s end

Sports

August 10, 2019

BILBAO: Veteran Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz has announced he will retire at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 38-year-old has proved age is just a number during his third spell with the LaLiga club, scoring 95 league goals since returning to Bilbao in 2012. In quotes published on the club’s official Twitter account, Aduriz said: “This season will be my last one and we’ll try to make the best year we can.”

