close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
August 10, 2019

Australia Tour match scrapped over weather

Sports

P
Pa
August 10, 2019

WORCESTER: Australia’s Tour match against Worcestershire was abandoned as a draw due to persistent rain at New Road.The tourists had reached 124 for two in their second innings to lead by 189 runs, but play was unable to resume after lunch and was formally called off at 1.45pm. After the start of play was delayed by an hour due to earlier rain, Marcus Harris (67) added five to his overnight score before being trapped lbw by Worcestershire skipper Joe Leach.The early finish left Mitchell Marsh 39 not out from 75 balls and Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten on nine from 29 deliveries.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports