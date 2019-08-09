Australia Tour match scrapped over weather

WORCESTER: Australia’s Tour match against Worcestershire was abandoned as a draw due to persistent rain at New Road.The tourists had reached 124 for two in their second innings to lead by 189 runs, but play was unable to resume after lunch and was formally called off at 1.45pm. After the start of play was delayed by an hour due to earlier rain, Marcus Harris (67) added five to his overnight score before being trapped lbw by Worcestershire skipper Joe Leach.The early finish left Mitchell Marsh 39 not out from 75 balls and Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten on nine from 29 deliveries.