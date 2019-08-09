Dengue in Sindh

The recent report released by the Prevention and Control Programme for Dengue in Sindh said that last week that 44 more dengue fever cases were reported in Karachi. Since January 1, about 1,014 cases of the disease have been reported in Karachi. In Sindh overall, so far 1,027 cases of dengue fever have been reported. This year four deaths were also reported in Karachi because of the deadly disease.

This indicates that if the issue is not taken seriously then many more in Sindh will be victims of dengue fever. The concerned authorities should look at this issue.

Waqar Moosa

Kech