Sat Aug 10, 2019
NP
News Post
August 10, 2019

Let the mining start

Newspost

August 10, 2019

It is good that the government has finally constituted a seven-member committee to probe the Reko Diq fiasco and identify those responsible for the imposition of a massive $6 billion penalty against Pakistan by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). All the seven members of the committee are specialists in their fields of expertise. 

However, may I suggest that one additional member be appointed. That person should have expertise in mining and that too in mining of metallic minerals. It is hoped that this committee will simultaneously start negotiations with the TCC about the revival of mining at two of the seventeen blocks at Reko Diq. We should look at the overall benefit to the country when more than one mining company starts mining at the remaining 15 blocks. Other mining companies will only come once they see the TCC in operation.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

