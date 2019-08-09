Maryam remanded in NAB custody till 21st

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas have been handed over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand until August 21 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Accountability Court Judge Naeem Arshad conducted the proceedings on Friday, during which NAB officials produced the two amid elaborate security arrangements and, according to media reports, clashes between lawyers and the police. A day earlier, both were arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog in the case.

During the hearing on Friday, NAB prosecutor Waris Janjua requested the court to grant a 15-day physical remand the two. He alleged that Maryam Nawaz did not have any apparent source of income but despite that she owned millions of shares of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills in 2008, received amounts from abroad and purchased property. “She failed to respond to questions asked by the bureau in connection with the case,” he added.

He further argued that Yousaf Abbas remained a shareholder and director of the mill whereas his accounts “were used for money laundering”. The prosecutor said no court had thus far held a trial of Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

However, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz on behalf of Maryam and Abbas argued that the arrest of his clients was not in accordance with Article 10 (A) of the Constitution as they were not informed about the reasons of their arrest in advance.

Meanwhile, government spokeswoman Firdous Awan levelled a series of accusations against the PML-N leader in response to a contentious National Assembly session which the opposition strongly criticised the government over what they say is Maryam’s arbitrary detention.

In a jibe, Awan said Maryam “launched Microsoft’s Calibri font, before its formal launch in the market”. She said it was Maryam’s fault that instead of presenting evidence, she produced the letter of the Qatari prince in the court.

Awan said: “It was also crime of Maryam Safdar that millions of dollars were deposited in her accounts from abroad but she had no knowledge. Maryam Safdar was involved in the forgery of a letter written in Calibri font and was the beneficial owner of Benami properties.”