August 10, 2019
August 10, 2019

PDA’s accounts officer handed 3-year sentence

Peshawar

August 10, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Accountability Court on Friday awarded three years sentence and fine of Rs42.823 million to accounts officer of Peshawar Development Authority for illegal transfer of millions of rupees from PDA’s official bank account. The accountability court judge awarded the sentence to Nadeem Shad after the NAB prosecutor proved charges of embezzlement against him. As per the details released by the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it was stated that the accused Nadeem Shad in connivance with other accused manage to open a fake account and got transferred more than Rs100 million from the PDA’s official account maintained at a private bank. It said the amount transferred was then withdrawn from fake account and thus it caused huge loss to the exchequer.

