Queue management system introduced at KATH

MANSEHRA: The queue management system was introduced for the convenience of patients in the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital (KATH), a doctor said on Friday.

“We have installed queue management system for the comfort of the patients,” Dr Mohammad Javed Khan, the medical superintendent of KATH, told reporters after inaugurating the system.

Deputy Medical Superintendents Dr Yasir, Dr Khizran and head of Paediatrics Department Dr Anila also attended the ceremony.

Dr Javed said there should be at least 22 specialities at that Category-A Hospital, to cater to treatment and surgery needs of over three million people.

“Currently, we have been running this health facility with 250 beds.

And after the provision of surgical equipment and machinery by Saudi Arabia, we can run it with 350 beds,” he added.

He said an agreement was finalised recently between the federal government and Saudi Arabia for free supply of 23 million Riyals high-tech surgical equipment and machinery.