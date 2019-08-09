Men kill nephew

TAKHTBHAI: A man was shot dead allegedly by his uncles at Gulshanabad in Lundkhwar on Friday, the police said. They said that Iftikhar Ali exchanged hot words with his father over a domestic issue and went out of the home. His uncles, Khanzada Fauji and Ali Haider, after coming to know about the incident went to the field and allegedly shot Iftikhar Ali dead. Acting promptly, the police arrested the accused and seized firearm used in the murder. The body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Takhtbhai for autopsy.