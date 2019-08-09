LG minister inaugurates cleanliness drive

PESHAWAR: Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai on Friday inaugurated cleanliness drive to keep the city clean and create awareness among citizens about the importance of cleanliness.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony held at Town-III Hall, the LG minister said the purpose of the campaign was not only to dispose of garbage and clean streets and bazaars it would also create awareness among people about cleanliness.

He said the local government department and it is subsidiary departments had provided dustbins and containers to all bazaars and markets of the metropolis at specified places for garbage. The minister said fine would be imposed on those who did not use the garbage containers.

He appealed to the people to cooperate and behave politely with workers of the drive to make it successful and ensure a clean environment.

The minister also urged religious leaders, teachers and parents to play a role by raising awareness about cleanliness among people. He said 84 tehsil municipal admonitions, seven water and sanitation companies, three development authorities, about 7000 workers and 500 vehicles would be participating in the drive.

About the plan for Eid days, the minister said holidays of relevant departments had been cancelled while 352 volunteers with 308 vehicles had been arranged to lift sacrificial animals’ waste and garbage promptly. He said the WSSP, TMOs and development authorities had made additional points for disposals of waste during the three days of Eid.

The minister said that Rs20 million cash would be distributed among workers of those departments that took part in the drive.