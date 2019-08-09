close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
60-day remission for prisoners

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 10, 2019

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has granted 60 days special remission on the eve of Eidul Azha 2019 to all the prisoners confined in all jails of the province. However, the remission is not for those involved in ATA cases, Anti-Terrorism Act and anti-state activities) subject to usual restrictions /limitations under the provision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prison Rules 2018. The remission will be effective from August 10, 2019, said a handout.

