IMF rep says harsh budgetary measures not linked to bailout package

PESHAWAR: Resident Representative, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan Office, Maria Teresa Daban Sanchez, has made it clear that the harsh measures taken by Pakistan government in the budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 are not part of the IMF bailout package.

Speaking at a meeting at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), she said that IMF is extending $6 billion under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Programme on request of the government of Pakistan.

However, she pointed out that the government’s reforms initiatives are imperative for sustainable economic growth and development of the country.

The IMF resident representative, accompanied by her delegation members, senior economist Zafar Hayat and M. Ali visited the chamber and held a meeting with SCCI President Faiz Muhammad Faizi, businessmen and office-bearers of the chamber, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.

SCCI Senior Vice-President, Saad Khan Zahid, Vice-President, Haris Mufti, All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association Chairman, Manzoor Elahi, executive members, Malik Imran Ishaq, Sohail Javed and Pervez Khattak and Ghazanfar Bilour were present in the meeting. Faiz Muhammad Faizi said it would have been beneficial for the country’s economy had the business community been taken on board by the IMF before approval of the fresh bailout package of $6 billion.

The SCCI chief said that Pakistan’s economy is passing through a critical phase of its history for which foreign lending or financial package like the one by the IMF is essential to bring back the economy on the right track.

He expressed the hope that the IMF’s $6 billion bailout package would bring economic prosperity and development in the country.

He termed the increase in budget and trade deficit, especially current account deficit, the major causes of feeble economic conditions in Pakistan.

The SCCI chief said the country’s economy is mostly dependent on exports, especially textiles, which is being affected.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s trade is mostly related to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics.

He noted that the devaluation of the Pakistan rupee against the US dollar is badly affecting businesses and trade activities as well as exports with the neighbouring states. He said the government’s harsh budgetary measures had multiplied the miseries of the business community.

He suggested to the government to introduce fixed-tax system in the country. The SCCI chief stressed that instead of the imposition of fresh taxes on existing taxpayers the government should bring new people in the tax net.

The press release said Maria Teresa Daban Sanchez agreed to the recommendations of the SCCI president. She said that IMF bailout package was holistic and would bring economic stability and prosperity in Pakistan and accelerate economic and trade activities.