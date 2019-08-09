JUI-F, JI stage rallies in KP to express solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Friday staged separate rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Addressing the rallies here, the leaders said the Indian government had paid no regard to the resolutions of the UN Security Council on Kashmir.

They said that Indian occupation forces have broken all the records of atrocities, extrajudicial killings and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

MARDAN: Hundreds of activists of Khatami Nabuwwat Mardan chapter and members of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on took out separate protest rallies to show solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

District Ameer Khatami Nabuwwat Qari Ikramul Haq, Fazle Wahid, Sikandar Khan, Adil Khan and others led the rally.

JUI-F district general secretary Maulana Amanat Shah, Maulana Tajul Ameen Jabal and other leaders led the party’s rally.

A large numbers of activists of religious parties and people belonging to different walks of life participated in the rally.

The protesters carrying placards and banners chanted slogans against the Indian government and in favor of Kashmiris.

Addressing the participants of the rally at Kutchehry Chowk, the speakers condemned the Indian aggression in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

They condemned the Indian government’s decision to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which granted special status to IOK.

The speakers urged the international community, including United Nations and the Muslim Ummah to take notice of India’s unilateral step to change the status of the ‘disputed territory’.

BARA: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Bara chapter staged protest rallies against India for changing the special status of occupied Kashmir.

The protest was headed by the JI youth wing president for Khyber district Qazi Momin Afridi, general sectary Ijaz Afridi and others.

Hundreds of the JI workers, traders and civil society members staged protest rallies from Bara bazaar to Bara Press Club to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and condemn Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.