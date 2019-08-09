close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 10, 2019

Obituary

Islamabad

 
August 10, 2019

Islamabad: Muzzamil Hussain Sabri, former president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), who was under treatment in a hospital in Bahrain, passed away, says a press release.

The date of his funeral would be announced after arrival his dead body in Pakistan. He remained president ICCI during 2014-15 and rendered valuable services for promoting the interests of business community.

ICCI office bearers Ahmed Hassan Moughal, president, Rafat Farid, senior vice president and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, vice president, expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of Muzzamil Hussain Sabri and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

They prayed that may Allah keep the departed soul in eternal peace and grant forbearance to the bereaved family to bear this great loss with patience. They said that the death of Muzzamil Hussain Sabri was an irreparable loss for ICCI and for the local business community.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad