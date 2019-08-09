Obituary

Islamabad: Muzzamil Hussain Sabri, former president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), who was under treatment in a hospital in Bahrain, passed away, says a press release.

The date of his funeral would be announced after arrival his dead body in Pakistan. He remained president ICCI during 2014-15 and rendered valuable services for promoting the interests of business community.

ICCI office bearers Ahmed Hassan Moughal, president, Rafat Farid, senior vice president and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, vice president, expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of Muzzamil Hussain Sabri and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

They prayed that may Allah keep the departed soul in eternal peace and grant forbearance to the bereaved family to bear this great loss with patience. They said that the death of Muzzamil Hussain Sabri was an irreparable loss for ICCI and for the local business community.