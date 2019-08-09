Awareness seminar on protection of hides of sacrificial animals held

Rawalpindi: The Livestock Department Rawalpindi has organised an awareness seminar on the protection of hides of sacrificial animals for butchers, farmers and the people linked to the leather industry, at the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

It was told in the seminar that foreign exchange worth billions of rupees can be saved by adopting protection measures for the storage of hides. Hides can be damaged in a short time in the current monsoon season therefore salt should be sprinkled on the hides and they should not be kept in plastic or polythene bags.

Livestock Rawalpindi Director Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar, RAC Director Waqar Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner (HQs) Ashar Iqbal and media focal person of Livestock Department Dr. Madiha Tariq specially participated in the seminar.

Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar said hides should not be kept unattended at home for more than four hours otherwise decaying process starts and salt should be sprinkled on hides immediately after the sacrifice of the animals. He said butchers should be strictly directed to avoid cuts while removing it and Rs100 per cut should be detected from the remuneration of the butcher. He said similar awareness seminars are in held at the District and Tehsil levels on the direction of secretary Livestock.

AC (HQs) Ashar Iqbal said such awareness seminars by the Livestock Department are praise worthy step and it can result in the saving of foreign exchange. He said protection and the transportation of hides are very important procedure and protective measures should be strictly adopted.