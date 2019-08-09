MoU signed for research

Islamabad: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Islamabad and Institute of Dialogue, Development and Diplomatic Studies here on Friday.

The purpose of the agreement was to provide a framework for the two institutions to cooperate and coordinate in different research and academic activities of shared interests. Signed by IPS GM Operations Naufil Shahrukh and IDDDS director Waleed Rasul, the agreement delineated the sharing of intellectual resources, co-organising of workshops, seminars, conferences and capacity building activities, cooperation in conducting joint researches, supervision of dissertations and dissemination of research findings to the authorities concerned and other stakeholders as some of the areas to collaborate on.