close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

Faisal Masjid Eid prayer at 7:30 a.m

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

Islamabad: The Faisal Masjid will host the capital city’s largest Eidul Azha congregation on Aug 12 with the prayer slated for 7:30 a.m.

According to the district administration, there will be Eid congregations at around 600 small and big places, mostly mosques, in Islamabad’s urban and rural areas. However, the Faisal Masjid’s will be the largest by receiving a massive influx of worshipers from across Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas.

Professor Tahir Hakeem of the Faculty of Shariah and Law at the International Islamic University, Islamabad, will deliver the Eid sermon before leading special prayers for the festival amid tight security checks all over the place.

With a covered area of 54,000 square feet, the Faisal Masjid can accommodate 10,000 worshipers in the main prayer hall, 24,000 in porticoes, 40,000 in courtyard and 200,000 in its adjoining grounds.

The government ministers, parliamentarians, foreign dignitaries, bureaucrats, and businessmen will make up to the place. Mostly, Eid prayers will be offered at 7 a.m. in Islamabad’s mosques and open places. However, the prayer timing has been fixed for 6:45am, 7:30am, and 8am at some places of worship.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad