Flooding warning issued for Eid days

Islamabad: The National Disaster Management Authority on Friday issued an alert of flash and urban flooding amid heavy rainfall for Eid holidays.

The weather outlook issued by the Authority's spokesperson said heavy rainfall could generate flash flooding in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir, while urban flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala. Lahore, Faisalabad divisions during Wednesday and Thursday.

However, the possibility of landslide in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir could not be ruled out during the forecast period. The NDMA advised all tourists to keep themselves updated about the latest weather conditions and take necessary precautionary measures before traveling to any vulnerable area.

According to the weather, mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country on Monday Aug 12. However, rain-thundershower was expected at scattered places in Kalat, Zhob divisions and Kashmir while at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Karachi divisions and Islamabad.

The weather on Tuesday Aug 13 was expected as mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower was expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Islamabad, while at isolated places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The widespread rain-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) were expected on Wednesday Aug 14 in upper Punjab, Islamabad, while at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Bannu, D.I Khan, D.G Khan Zhob and Kalat divisions.

The weather expected on Thursday Aug 15 as, Scattered rain-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Kohat divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The NDMA has conveyed all the provincial disaster management authorities and relevant agencies to remain alert and make necessary arrangements to deal with the impending situation.