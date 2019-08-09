Shaukat Khanum Hospital to run ‘Hide Collection’ campaign

Like every year, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) is launching its “Hide Collection” campaign this year as well on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha. The hospital will run this campaign in all major cities including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Multan etc.

As per previous practice, a large number of volunteers and the hospital staff will participate actively in this campaign. The hospital management has also established a call centre in the hospital to entertain telephone calls from hide donors about inquiries regarding their nearest hide collection camp. For any information regarding Shaukat Khanum Hide Collection Camp, donors can call 080011555. Hospital is also providing Online Qurbani services this year.

It may be recalled that the money collected from this campaign is spent on the treatment of poor cancer patients. Over 75pc of the patients are being treated free of cost in the hospital. Donors are also requested to drop the hides at the nearest hospital camp situated in their respective area to save resources of the hospital. The management hopes that people will donate animal hides to SKMCH&RC this year as well in a large number so that the mission to treat poor cancer patients goes on.***