Sat Aug 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

Governor’s instructions to varsities

Lahore

LAHORE: In universities all over Punjab, all appointments on statutory positions will be made on a permanent basis instead of ad hoc or additional charges. According to a handout, Governor Muhammad Sarwar has instructed Vice-Chancellors of all universities to complete appointments in three months and present a report.

He has taken strict notice on reports of appointments of the registrar, treasurer, and auditor on ad hoc or additional charge basis in universities in Lahore and across Punjab and instructed all the Vice-Chancellor of all universities that on all posts only regular officers should be appointed and all appointments should be made with accordance to legal and statutory roles and appointment procedure should be completed in three months and universities which would not stick to the timeline will face disciplinary action.

