Independence Day cultural programme

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council is celebrating 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan through colourful cultural activities.

In this regard, speech competition among children was held at Alhamra Cultural Complex. Children participated in the speech competition with great enthusiasm. They highlighted the role of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam in Pakistan freedom movement. They pledged that they would be ready for every sacrifice to protect the homeland. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said children are our future architects and such programmes promote a sense of patriotism within children.

Our homeland is the reward of sacrifices of our heroes. These celebrations are a salute to the martyred leaders of freedom movement and we should follow the footsteps of our heroes to achieve the goal of development. The programmes will continue till 14th August.