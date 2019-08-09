Markets are largely women’s milieu

Eidul Azha a festive bonanza gives city traders much reason to cheer about. The shopping extravaganza for the Eid buoys up city markets, imparting new fervor to the business community.

“The markets are predominantly ladies' milieu, with hundreds of small makeshift stalls offering the latest in fashion, home fittings and fixtures, dress jewelry and other miscellany. People come out in multitudes to shop and bargain for deals, says Ammar Haider.

Kamil Raza says: “Ladies often do their Eid shopping at the markets, buying elegant stitched and unstitched outfits to show off on Eidul Azha. The fun comes in the selection and the good deal. Hawkers shout out as ladies pass by: “Khala Jee, Baji Jee, Behn Jee! What can I do for you?"

“Much of the shopping restricts itself to garments, footwear, personal use products and artificial jewelry. Whether in the bustling city malls of the city or the makeshift shops, there is a noticeable sprint,” adds Kamil.

“Flaunting our latest collections we, the garment shops owners, enjoy the rush characteristic of Eidul Azha, starting with a trickle and going up a few days before Eid to a climax, the night before Eid, when most shoppers go into a buying spree,” says Musadaq Ali. Shabeeh Batool says: “Buying new clothes around this time of the year is almost mandatory but the buck doesn't stop here. Footwear is a great crowd puller. In keeping with the look of the season, the shiny flecks storm the shops and sell like hot cakes. Brightly colored slip-ons are the other great attractions.”

Tasbeeh Fatima says: “There is one last item that is generally left for the last night and that is bangle shopping. Several bangles shops in the market experience the greatest rush. Buying bangles the night before Eid is almost a custom with women and young girls as a last minute indulgence and this year also it will be no different. The success of bangle trade has introduced several new designs in city markets, which wear the look of classic work, a tinkling reminder that the celebratory spirit has come a-calling.” “Tailors' shops remain the busiest, working around the clock to satisfy customers who want new clothes for Eid. The line between day and night gets blurred for tailors who stay up sewing almost all night, snatching only few hours of sleep. I saw women squeezed into a one-room tailor’s shop working round the clock at his sewing machine with a measuring tape around his necks,” says Tasneem Zahra. Duray Najaf says: “Kids have a greater say towards how they would like to look on Eid day. Girls are observed putting henna on their hands. Outside homes, malls and plazas wear many colorful lights.”