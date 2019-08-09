Governor writes to UK parliament over Kashmir LAHORE

Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar on Friday penned a letter to the British Parliament over stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status.

On August 5, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution amid opposition members’ protest. Sarwar in his letter has raised concerns over the revocation of Article 370 and 35A. Kashmir is a disputed territory and should be resolved through the United Nations resolutions.

India tried to blame Pakistan over Pulwama attack but it failed in its nefarious designs, the letter read and added that despite tensions Pakistan handed over Indian pilot as a gesture of peace.

In the letter, the governor has made it clear that Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region should not be taken as its weakness. He has urged the British and European Union parliaments to play their active role in resolving the Kashmir issue. On Thursday, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had also sent letters to 189 parliaments of the world over Kashmir issue. The letter urged that elected parliamentarians around the world to raise voice against the inhuman crimes of India and take notice of the latest situation after the elimination of Article 370 and 35A to end the special status of the occupied Kashmir.

Our correspondent adds: Provincial Minister Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai has strongly condemned Indian atrocities against unarmed Kashmiris and said that Indian state-sponsored terrorism had been fully exposed before the world. In a statement on Friday, the minister said that India had been continuously violating the rights of Kashmiris and the international community should take notice of it.