Transferred

The IGP Punjab Friday issued transfer and posting orders of two police officers. Iftikhar Ahmad has been posted as DSP Legal Multan and Shafqat Nadim as DPO City Bahawalpur.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Captain (retired) Arif Nawaz Khan said that Safe City is a state-of-the-art project for smart and community policing and proved very helpful in crime control, traffic management, monitoring and surveillance and in improving the police performance.

He expressed these views while issuing directions to the officers during the fifth meeting of Safe City Management Committee. He said that the relevant circle officer would respond to 15 calls about cases of violence against women and children, rape, and blasphemy while Punjab Police data with PITB would be transferred to the safe city till Sept 30.