Punjab approves four uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab government Friday approved four development schemes of different sectors at an estimated cost of Rs19.704 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 8th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20. Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP) – IFAD Assisted (Revised) at the cost of Rs15.524 billion, rehabilitation of metalled road from Zain to Barthi, including Pile Foundation Bridge over Nullah Sanghar, District DG Khan (Revised) at the cost of Rs682.931 million, horizontal land development in South Punjab at the cost of Rs2 billion and Research & Development / Technical Support Fund for Academia (Revised) at the cost of Rs1.497 billion while construction of waste water treatment plant at Babu Sabu (South West), Lahore cleared and sent to Central Development Working Party (CDWP) for final approval.