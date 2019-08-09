close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

18 accused arrested

Lahore

LAHORE

CIA Lahore arrested 18 accused involved in kidnapping and bike lifting and snatching. Ishfaq, Iqbal, Nadim Riassat, Faisal, Abbas, Pervez, Nawaz Amanat Ali, Akhtar, Azam, hulam Haider, Sakhawat, Tahir, Alyas and Shahzad were among the arrested.

Meanwhile, Model Town Division police arrested 121 criminals and recovered illegal weapons and drugs from their possession. Moreover, six proclaimed offenders of A&B categories involved in theft, cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes were arrested.

