Good captain?

This refers to the letter, 'Good captain' (August 9, 2019) by Rehana B. I agree with the writer who has praised our cricket captain. Sarfiraz Ahmed, without any doubt, is a great captain. It was his extraordinary efforts and hard work that our team managed to reach such a high rank.

I urge the PCB to let our captain strive and try his level best to bring a drastic change in the team.

Waheed Wahid

Turbat

*****

Every one knows that we lost on the basis of a poor run rate, even though we had beaten both finalists England as well as New Zealand. Haris Sohail at one time made 27 runs of 57 balls. That means he did not score a single run in 30 balls; five overs were completely wasted. Similarly Hafeez, Babar, Imam and the captain himself batted slowly. Was it not the captain's duty to look into this and remind his team members that they were not playing a Test match but an ODI championship?

The captain himself played poor cricket mostly and at one time could not hit the wickets standing very close by them, to force a run out. Why is he being praised?

S Deedar

Islamabad