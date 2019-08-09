close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
August 10, 2019

Listen to them

Newspost

 
Unfortunately, Kashmir has always been ignored by the larger Muslim world. The cries of the Kashmiri people have gone unheeded and unheard by many of us.

The Kashmiri people have lost their loved ones to violence. It is time all Muslim communities came together to save Kashmir and save humanity.

Naveed Abbas Maitlo

Islamabad

