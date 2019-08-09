Listen to them

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Unfortunately, Kashmir has always been ignored by the larger Muslim world. The cries of the Kashmiri people have gone unheeded and unheard by many of us.
The Kashmiri people have lost their loved ones to violence. It is time all Muslim communities came together to save Kashmir and save humanity.
Naveed Abbas Maitlo
Islamabad
