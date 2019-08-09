Mining talks

It is really shocking to learn that Pakistan has to pay about $6 billion penalty to the TCC on revocation of the Reko Diq contract. It appears that an in-depth study of the contract was not carried out.

Further delay can multiply interest on the imposed fine. This issue must be resolved both at the federal and provincial levels without any further loss of time. Gold and copper can enhance completion of development schemes held up for want of finance in Balochistan.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt